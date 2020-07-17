769 NW 1st St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access new construction

Chic luxury-industrial brownstone style building with high-end style & exclusive finishes. Ready for immediate move-in. This full-floor 2/2 feels like a custom home with 13' ceilings, walk-in closets & a private backyard. boutique building with only 4 units per townhouse offering privacy in an urban setting w/ keyless unit entries. Unit has polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry, Ralph Lauren lighting, stainless steel appliances w/ dishwasher & washer/dryer. Located within walking distance to the heart of Miami culture with shops, restaurants & cafes and easy access to I-95, Brickell/Downtown, & the Health District. Rent includes Water & Trash. Also available unfurnished and/or short term. Rapid approval & first & security. Pets OK with fee. One month free reflected on the third month