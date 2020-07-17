All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

769 NW 1st St

769 Northwest 1st Street · (786) 403-9700
Location

769 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128
Little Havana

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
new construction
Chic luxury-industrial brownstone style building with high-end style & exclusive finishes. Ready for immediate move-in. This full-floor 2/2 feels like a custom home with 13' ceilings, walk-in closets & a private backyard. boutique building with only 4 units per townhouse offering privacy in an urban setting w/ keyless unit entries. Unit has polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry, Ralph Lauren lighting, stainless steel appliances w/ dishwasher & washer/dryer. Located within walking distance to the heart of Miami culture with shops, restaurants & cafes and easy access to I-95, Brickell/Downtown, & the Health District. Rent includes Water & Trash. Also available unfurnished and/or short term. Rapid approval & first & security. Pets OK with fee. One month free reflected on the third month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 NW 1st St have any available units?
769 NW 1st St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 769 NW 1st St have?
Some of 769 NW 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 NW 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
769 NW 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 NW 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 769 NW 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 769 NW 1st St offer parking?
No, 769 NW 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 769 NW 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 769 NW 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 NW 1st St have a pool?
No, 769 NW 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 769 NW 1st St have accessible units?
No, 769 NW 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 769 NW 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 769 NW 1st St has units with dishwashers.
