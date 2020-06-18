All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

750 NE 72nd Ter

750 Northeast 72nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

750 Northeast 72nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home!
Charming mid century 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage fully furnished home located in the gated community of Belle Meade. Gourmet kitchen includes all cookware, dishes, cutlery and utensils.
Two full bathrooms, each with shower. Main bathroom has double sink.
Hardwood floors throughout. The family room has terrazzo floors.
Recent renovations with no detail spared to ensure your comfort.
Impact windows and central AC.
Manicured and private outdoor space-perfect to entertain.
Please note- Outdoor furniture sofa, chairs & cushions and table are currently stored in the garage.
Owner will pay for monthly lawn care ($90 value)
Centrally located neighborhood is a short distance from the airport, beaches, Midtown, Downtown and Wynwood. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 NE 72nd Ter have any available units?
750 NE 72nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 NE 72nd Ter have?
Some of 750 NE 72nd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 NE 72nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
750 NE 72nd Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 NE 72nd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 750 NE 72nd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 750 NE 72nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 750 NE 72nd Ter does offer parking.
Does 750 NE 72nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 NE 72nd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 NE 72nd Ter have a pool?
No, 750 NE 72nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 750 NE 72nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 750 NE 72nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 750 NE 72nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 NE 72nd Ter has units with dishwashers.
