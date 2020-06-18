750 NE 72nd Ter

Amenities

Welcome home!

Charming mid century 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage fully furnished home located in the gated community of Belle Meade. Gourmet kitchen includes all cookware, dishes, cutlery and utensils.

Two full bathrooms, each with shower. Main bathroom has double sink.

Hardwood floors throughout. The family room has terrazzo floors.

Recent renovations with no detail spared to ensure your comfort.

Impact windows and central AC.

Manicured and private outdoor space-perfect to entertain.

Please note- Outdoor furniture sofa, chairs & cushions and table are currently stored in the garage.

Owner will pay for monthly lawn care ($90 value)

Centrally located neighborhood is a short distance from the airport, beaches, Midtown, Downtown and Wynwood. Available immediately.