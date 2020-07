Amenities

This Penthouse unit is one of a kind. Loft style open floor with 12ft high ceilings brings out the most incredible volumes and emphasize on the most breathtaking view of the Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach Skyline. Wood floor throughout, designer European kitchen with new appliances and large walk in closet. Boutique condo, very well managed and maintained, Bay Front pool, gym and 24 hours concierge.