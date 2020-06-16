All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:18 AM

701 Brickell Key Blvd

701 Brickell Key Boulevard · (305) 205-8935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Brickell Key Boulevard, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
AMMAZING 1 Bed / 1 1/2 Bath Condo unit in the heart of Brickell. Professionally designed with Turkish Marble floors throughout the unit including both bathrooms and granite kitchen countertops. Come live in exclusive Brickell Key and enjoy the privacy and tranquility of the island. Walking Distance to Brickell City Center, Mary Brickell Village, Best Miami Restaurants, Shopping and close to houses of worship in the hottest area of Miami today. The unit is located next to the staircases leading to the garage for easy access without using the elevators.
Please see photos and videos of the unit. Video is included in the virtual tour section.
Call Listing Agent to schedule a showing. As per Condominum Association, All Individuals entering the building must wear facemask.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Brickell Key Blvd have any available units?
701 Brickell Key Blvd has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Brickell Key Blvd have?
Some of 701 Brickell Key Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Brickell Key Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
701 Brickell Key Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Brickell Key Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 701 Brickell Key Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 701 Brickell Key Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 701 Brickell Key Blvd does offer parking.
Does 701 Brickell Key Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Brickell Key Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Brickell Key Blvd have a pool?
No, 701 Brickell Key Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 701 Brickell Key Blvd have accessible units?
No, 701 Brickell Key Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Brickell Key Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Brickell Key Blvd has units with dishwashers.
