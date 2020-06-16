701 Brickell Key Blvd

Amenities

AMMAZING 1 Bed / 1 1/2 Bath Condo unit in the heart of Brickell. Professionally designed with Turkish Marble floors throughout the unit including both bathrooms and granite kitchen countertops. Come live in exclusive Brickell Key and enjoy the privacy and tranquility of the island. Walking Distance to Brickell City Center, Mary Brickell Village, Best Miami Restaurants, Shopping and close to houses of worship in the hottest area of Miami today. The unit is located next to the staircases leading to the garage for easy access without using the elevators.

Please see photos and videos of the unit. Video is included in the virtual tour section.

Call Listing Agent to schedule a showing. As per Condominum Association, All Individuals entering the building must wear facemask.