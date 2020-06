Amenities

garage courtyard microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Move in ready! Efficiency (converted garage) apartment with a spacious courtyard area with a private & separate entrance. All utilities are included in the rent; electric, water, lawn service, & sewer. Unit includes refrigerator, microwave & a small two burner cook top. Unit available for immediate occupancy. The main house is not available to rent. It is already rented. The efficiency has its own private parking spot and separate entrance. Move in ready.