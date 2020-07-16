668 NE 72nd Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Cottage for RENT. 3/2 includes separate in-laws quarters and Florida Room. Fully renovated with working fireplace, vaulted ceilings, original hardwood and ceramic floors, open kitchen with granite, and stainless appliances, washer, and dryer. Large Deck overlooking the huge garden (10,000 SF). The Mother-in-law suite features a separate entrance, full bathroom, and kitchenette. Tranquil, Quiet, In beautiful gated BELLE MEADE. Close to all airports and beaches. Miami Beach, Design District, Wynwood Art District, Bal Harbor, Downtown, all Highways, and Walking distance to top-rated restaurants, bars, and shopping venues. Available August 1st.

please see brokers remarks for showing