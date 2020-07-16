All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 668 NE 72nd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
668 NE 72nd Ter
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

668 NE 72nd Ter

668 Northeast 72nd Terrace · (786) 606-7927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

668 Northeast 72nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Cottage for RENT. 3/2 includes separate in-laws quarters and Florida Room. Fully renovated with working fireplace, vaulted ceilings, original hardwood and ceramic floors, open kitchen with granite, and stainless appliances, washer, and dryer. Large Deck overlooking the huge garden (10,000 SF). The Mother-in-law suite features a separate entrance, full bathroom, and kitchenette. Tranquil, Quiet, In beautiful gated BELLE MEADE. Close to all airports and beaches. Miami Beach, Design District, Wynwood Art District, Bal Harbor, Downtown, all Highways, and Walking distance to top-rated restaurants, bars, and shopping venues. Available August 1st.
please see brokers remarks for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 NE 72nd Ter have any available units?
668 NE 72nd Ter has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 NE 72nd Ter have?
Some of 668 NE 72nd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 NE 72nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
668 NE 72nd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 NE 72nd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 668 NE 72nd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 668 NE 72nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 668 NE 72nd Ter offers parking.
Does 668 NE 72nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 NE 72nd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 NE 72nd Ter have a pool?
No, 668 NE 72nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 668 NE 72nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 668 NE 72nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 668 NE 72nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 NE 72nd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 668 NE 72nd Ter?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street
Miami, FL 33127
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St
Miami, FL 33125
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave
Miami, FL 33196
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street
Miami, FL 33176
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33156
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard
Miami, FL 33172
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity