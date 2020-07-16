656 NE 82nd St

Amenities

Rent this Mid-Century Modern home, located in the heart of the booming 79th Street corridor. Near Biscayne Blvd., walking distance. Convenient location that is 15 minutes to the beach and Wynwood. 20 minutes to the airport and downtown. Easy access to I-95 and all that Miami has to offer. A spacious 3/2 with full kitchen and dining area. Enjoy the backyard and covered patio. An incredible location that is walking distance to restaurants, shops, night life, etc.. Washer/Dryer, spacious, close to everything, don't miss out on this rental. Automatic gate, security cameras, H2O filter system, fire alarms in all rooms, impact windows, automatic sprinkler system.

Available on September 1st, call agent for additional details and showing instructions.