656 NE 82nd St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

656 NE 82nd St

656 Northeast 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

656 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL 33138
Upper East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Rent this Mid-Century Modern home, located in the heart of the booming 79th Street corridor. Near Biscayne Blvd., walking distance. Convenient location that is 15 minutes to the beach and Wynwood. 20 minutes to the airport and downtown. Easy access to I-95 and all that Miami has to offer. A spacious 3/2 with full kitchen and dining area. Enjoy the backyard and covered patio. An incredible location that is walking distance to restaurants, shops, night life, etc.. Washer/Dryer, spacious, close to everything, don't miss out on this rental. Automatic gate, security cameras, H2O filter system, fire alarms in all rooms, impact windows, automatic sprinkler system.
Available on September 1st, call agent for additional details and showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 NE 82nd St have any available units?
656 NE 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 NE 82nd St have?
Some of 656 NE 82nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 NE 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
656 NE 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 NE 82nd St pet-friendly?
No, 656 NE 82nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 656 NE 82nd St offer parking?
No, 656 NE 82nd St does not offer parking.
Does 656 NE 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 NE 82nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 NE 82nd St have a pool?
No, 656 NE 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 656 NE 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 656 NE 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 656 NE 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 NE 82nd St has units with dishwashers.
