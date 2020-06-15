651 NE 75th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Serenity and privacy await in this recently renovated Mediterranean style home. This calming retreat sits on an over 8000 SF Lot surrounded by a tropical oasis. The gated community and fenced property allow for kids and pets to be safe and enjoyable. These 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home kept all its charm of 1938, without compromising on modern conveniences. Whether you are looking for a quiet retreat, a peaceful work - home environment, or a place for entertaining, this home will fit your needs. Conveniently located less than 15 minutes to Midtown, Miami Design District, Wynwood Art District, North Miami Marina, Miami Shores Country Club and Miami International Airport. Call today for a private showing.