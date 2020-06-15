All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 651 NE 75th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
651 NE 75th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

651 NE 75th St

651 Northeast 75th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

651 Northeast 75th Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Serenity and privacy await in this recently renovated Mediterranean style home. This calming retreat sits on an over 8000 SF Lot surrounded by a tropical oasis. The gated community and fenced property allow for kids and pets to be safe and enjoyable. These 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home kept all its charm of 1938, without compromising on modern conveniences. Whether you are looking for a quiet retreat, a peaceful work - home environment, or a place for entertaining, this home will fit your needs. Conveniently located less than 15 minutes to Midtown, Miami Design District, Wynwood Art District, North Miami Marina, Miami Shores Country Club and Miami International Airport. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 NE 75th St have any available units?
651 NE 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 NE 75th St have?
Some of 651 NE 75th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 NE 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
651 NE 75th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 NE 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 NE 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 651 NE 75th St offer parking?
No, 651 NE 75th St does not offer parking.
Does 651 NE 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 NE 75th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 NE 75th St have a pool?
No, 651 NE 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 651 NE 75th St have accessible units?
No, 651 NE 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 651 NE 75th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 NE 75th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street
Miami, FL 33156
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami
6600 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33125
X Miami
230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33178

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College