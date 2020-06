Amenities

For rent: detached guest cottage with separate entrance located in Upper Eastside Miami. Fully furnished. Close to popular dining spots and shopping. Property is immaculate. Includes bi-weekly housekeeping. Tropical setting. Serious inquiries only. Bamboo wood floors and tiles throughout apartment. Central AC and cieling fans. Fully furnished with linens and full kitchen. Internet and cable. Incredible property fully landscaped. On quiet street with off street parking. Must see!! Thank you for reading.

For more pictures see : https://airbnb.com/rooms/396929