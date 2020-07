Amenities

gym pool clubhouse hot tub lobby

Amazing 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Miami, FL - Amazing 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Miami, FL! Welcome home to Infinity at Brickell! This amazing condo is a MUST SEE!! Infinity at Brickell features a poolside lounge, contemporary lobby & fitness center. Please call Yesika Diaz at 954-882-2916 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 3RD!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3151325)