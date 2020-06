Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful Renewly Renovated home with 2 bedrooms 1 bath, Minutes from Wynwood and Downtown Miami, 10 mins from Publix and other shops and restaurants nearby, Pet friendly. Close to I-95 and the 112. Excellent rental property if you are looking for an investment in a highly desirable rental area. First Month and Security for qualified tenants, Pet Friendly - Youtube Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/ZAeG59OoRYA