Unit Amenities furnished ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

FEEL RIGHT AT HOME AT THIS BEAUTIFUL TASTEFULLY REMODELED BAY HEIGHTS IN COCONUT GROVE. GREAT NATURAL FLOOR PLAN WITH ALL ROOM ON ONE SIDE OF THE HOME: 3 BEDROOMS EACH ROOM WITH A FULL BATHROOMS + A GUEST POWDER BATHROOM. IT ALSO HAS A HUGE FAMILY ROOM PRIVATE AREA WHICH CAN BE USE A FORTH BEDROOM, HOME OFFICE, STUDIO OR JUST FAMILY SPACE. IT HAS A BEAUTIFUL MODERN OPEN KITCHEN. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM OVERLOOKING BACKYARD. SPECTACULAR KID FRIENDLY SPACIOUS BACKYARD. MARBLE FLOORS. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. IMPACT WINDOW/DOORS. LAUNDRY ROOM. ROOF DONE RECENTLY. UNIQUE FRONT APPEAL & DRIVEWAY . WALKING DISTANCE TO VIZCAYA MUSEUM AND GARDENS. PRIVATE 24 HOURS SECURITY. HOUSE CAN BE LEASED FULLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED