540 Brickell Key Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage sauna valet service

Welcome to the highly sought after and exclusive Brickell Key where you can enjoy luxury resort style living, walking distance to the new Brickell City Center and all of the major attractions in lively Brickell and downtown Miami. This unit features an immaculate, updated kitchen; granite countertops, tastefully appointed cherry wood cabinetry, electric range, microwave/convection oven. Tile throughout, ample closet space with a large balcony facing Northeast over the Key into the bay and Port Of Miami. Washer and dryer in unit! Building has an expansive and complete gym, gorgeous pool deck with direct access to the very popular Brickell Key walking path, sauna, racquetball court, basic cable is provided as well! 1 assigned garage spot is included, building also offers valet.