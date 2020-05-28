All apartments in Miami
540 Brickell Key Dr
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:16 PM

540 Brickell Key Dr

540 Brickell Key Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

540 Brickell Key Drive, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 716 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
valet service
Welcome to the highly sought after and exclusive Brickell Key where you can enjoy luxury resort style living, walking distance to the new Brickell City Center and all of the major attractions in lively Brickell and downtown Miami. This unit features an immaculate, updated kitchen; granite countertops, tastefully appointed cherry wood cabinetry, electric range, microwave/convection oven. Tile throughout, ample closet space with a large balcony facing Northeast over the Key into the bay and Port Of Miami. Washer and dryer in unit! Building has an expansive and complete gym, gorgeous pool deck with direct access to the very popular Brickell Key walking path, sauna, racquetball court, basic cable is provided as well! 1 assigned garage spot is included, building also offers valet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Brickell Key Dr have any available units?
540 Brickell Key Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 Brickell Key Dr have?
Some of 540 Brickell Key Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Brickell Key Dr currently offering any rent specials?
540 Brickell Key Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Brickell Key Dr pet-friendly?
No, 540 Brickell Key Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 540 Brickell Key Dr offer parking?
Yes, 540 Brickell Key Dr does offer parking.
Does 540 Brickell Key Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 Brickell Key Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Brickell Key Dr have a pool?
Yes, 540 Brickell Key Dr has a pool.
Does 540 Brickell Key Dr have accessible units?
No, 540 Brickell Key Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Brickell Key Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Brickell Key Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
