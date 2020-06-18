535 NE 68 ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fabulous Modern 1/1 Cottage! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 296845



Fantastic small one bedroom cottage! Complete renovation! Stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile floors, central air, renovated kitchen and bathroom! The little house comes with its own private gated yard and washer and dryer! Walking distance to many restaurants, shops and stores! Parking onsite! Large dogs are great!



1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income!



Text Robert Jones

321-205-3444

The Keyes Company

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296845

(RLNE5843182)