Home
/
Miami, FL
/
535 NE 68 ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

535 NE 68 ST

535 Northeast 68th Street · (321) 205-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 Northeast 68th Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fabulous Modern 1/1 Cottage! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 296845

Fantastic small one bedroom cottage! Complete renovation! Stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile floors, central air, renovated kitchen and bathroom! The little house comes with its own private gated yard and washer and dryer! Walking distance to many restaurants, shops and stores! Parking onsite! Large dogs are great!

1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income!

Text Robert Jones
321-205-3444
The Keyes Company
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296845
Property Id 296845

(RLNE5843182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 NE 68 ST have any available units?
535 NE 68 ST has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 NE 68 ST have?
Some of 535 NE 68 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 NE 68 ST currently offering any rent specials?
535 NE 68 ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 NE 68 ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 NE 68 ST is pet friendly.
Does 535 NE 68 ST offer parking?
Yes, 535 NE 68 ST does offer parking.
Does 535 NE 68 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 NE 68 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 NE 68 ST have a pool?
No, 535 NE 68 ST does not have a pool.
Does 535 NE 68 ST have accessible units?
No, 535 NE 68 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 535 NE 68 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 NE 68 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
