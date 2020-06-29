520 NE 67th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Adorable 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Upper East Side Mimo District. You will fall in love with this cozy, bright and private apartment (only 2 neighbors) located on the second floor of a historic home surrounded by lush and tropical landscaping. Bedrooms are very large while bathroom and kitchen are updated. You will be close to trendy and hip new restaurants, cafes, parks and more, yet still have peace and quiet. Washer/dryer is located downstairs in laundry room.

Requirements: ID, bank statements (3+), pay stubs (3+), background check, 3 months to move in.