Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:13 AM

520 NE 67th St

520 Northeast 67th Street · (786) 239-9127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Northeast 67th Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit TOP · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Adorable 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Upper East Side Mimo District. You will fall in love with this cozy, bright and private apartment (only 2 neighbors) located on the second floor of a historic home surrounded by lush and tropical landscaping. Bedrooms are very large while bathroom and kitchen are updated. You will be close to trendy and hip new restaurants, cafes, parks and more, yet still have peace and quiet. Washer/dryer is located downstairs in laundry room.
Requirements: ID, bank statements (3+), pay stubs (3+), background check, 3 months to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 NE 67th St have any available units?
520 NE 67th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 520 NE 67th St currently offering any rent specials?
520 NE 67th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 NE 67th St pet-friendly?
No, 520 NE 67th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 520 NE 67th St offer parking?
No, 520 NE 67th St does not offer parking.
Does 520 NE 67th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 NE 67th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 NE 67th St have a pool?
No, 520 NE 67th St does not have a pool.
Does 520 NE 67th St have accessible units?
No, 520 NE 67th St does not have accessible units.
Does 520 NE 67th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 NE 67th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 NE 67th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 NE 67th St does not have units with air conditioning.
