Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated microwave range

Move in Special for Tenants with stable jobs!! FREE MONTH RENT, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTH!!! Fall in love with this Gem in the heart of Buena Vista! Fully Remodeled Studio with FPL & WATER All Included in the Rent. Washer & Dryer Facility inside the property, big patio and one Garage Parking. 5 minutes away from Edgewater, Midtown, Wynwood and I-95.