500 Ne 62nd St

Amenities

internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities internet access

Owner is renting independent studio to students or easy going professionals. The rent includes wifi, tv, furnitures, water, electricity, laundry.



The studios are completely private (not shared) and fully equipped with kitchen utensils, furnitures, tv (Netflix), queen beds, linens and towels.



The building is near Biscayne Boulevard and 62nd Street, in very quiet and safe area, 15 minutes to Downtown and South Beach.



Free street parking is available. A security deposit is required to move in. No smoking. Pets are not allowed.



Please send your application by email with a brief description of your profession and length of stay, thank you.