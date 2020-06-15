All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:32 AM

500 Ne 62nd St

500 Northeast 62nd Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Northeast 62nd Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Owner is renting independent studio to students or easy going professionals. The rent includes wifi, tv, furnitures, water, electricity, laundry.

The studios are completely private (not shared) and fully equipped with kitchen utensils, furnitures, tv (Netflix), queen beds, linens and towels.

The building is near Biscayne Boulevard and 62nd Street, in very quiet and safe area, 15 minutes to Downtown and South Beach.

Free street parking is available. A security deposit is required to move in. No smoking. Pets are not allowed.

Please send your application by email with a brief description of your profession and length of stay, thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Ne 62nd St have any available units?
500 Ne 62nd St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 500 Ne 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
500 Ne 62nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Ne 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 500 Ne 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 500 Ne 62nd St offer parking?
No, 500 Ne 62nd St does not offer parking.
Does 500 Ne 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Ne 62nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Ne 62nd St have a pool?
No, 500 Ne 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 500 Ne 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 500 Ne 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Ne 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Ne 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Ne 62nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Ne 62nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
