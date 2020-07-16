471 SW 30th Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

NEW Modern Mediterranean Fully Furnished villa in the Roads-Brickell. Total 4 bedroom/4 bathrooms. Open layout with large dining & living. Family room leads to a delightful outdoor setting with covered patio. One bedroom is conveniently located on the ground floor. Hurricane proof home. Granite countertops. Master with sitting area, open balcony and beautiful custom his and hers walk-in closets. High impact windows. Fully furnished. Large terrace with amazing views of Brickell. Luscious landscape, custom interior light fixtures, high ceilings, custom closets, gated entry, perfect layout without any waste of square footage. Amazing big yard with a good size chlorinated pool that offers total privacy. For most demanding clients. Available short term minimum 6 Month Lease @ $11,000 p/month.