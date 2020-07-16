All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

471 SW 30th Rd

471 Southwest 30th Road · (305) 984-3013
Location

471 Southwest 30th Road, Miami, FL 33129
The Roads

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
NEW Modern Mediterranean Fully Furnished villa in the Roads-Brickell. Total 4 bedroom/4 bathrooms. Open layout with large dining & living. Family room leads to a delightful outdoor setting with covered patio. One bedroom is conveniently located on the ground floor. Hurricane proof home. Granite countertops. Master with sitting area, open balcony and beautiful custom his and hers walk-in closets. High impact windows. Fully furnished. Large terrace with amazing views of Brickell. Luscious landscape, custom interior light fixtures, high ceilings, custom closets, gated entry, perfect layout without any waste of square footage. Amazing big yard with a good size chlorinated pool that offers total privacy. For most demanding clients. Available short term minimum 6 Month Lease @ $11,000 p/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 SW 30th Rd have any available units?
471 SW 30th Rd has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 471 SW 30th Rd have?
Some of 471 SW 30th Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 SW 30th Rd currently offering any rent specials?
471 SW 30th Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 SW 30th Rd pet-friendly?
No, 471 SW 30th Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 471 SW 30th Rd offer parking?
Yes, 471 SW 30th Rd offers parking.
Does 471 SW 30th Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 SW 30th Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 SW 30th Rd have a pool?
Yes, 471 SW 30th Rd has a pool.
Does 471 SW 30th Rd have accessible units?
No, 471 SW 30th Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 471 SW 30th Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 SW 30th Rd has units with dishwashers.
