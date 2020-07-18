Amenities

pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool

465 Brickell Avenue Apt #1906, Miami, FL 33131 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Icon Brickell condos, located in Downtown’s northern Brickell financial district immediately south of the Miami River, have quickly become the preeminent residential destination within South Florida. A Related Group development, Icon Brickell condos were constructed by Miami-based architectural firm Arquitectonica with inspiration from renowned French designer Philippe Starck. Icon Brickell condo’s are truly second to none, from the multi-level grand entrance, which features one hundred breathtaking columns modeled after the Maoi structures of Easter Island, to FIFTY, the rooftop sky lounge complete with a private pool and stunning uninterrupted views of Biscayne Bay, Icon Brickell condos offer uniquely lavish residences from the ground up. Spacious unit 1 bed /1 bath with magnificent views. Tower I. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618377 ]