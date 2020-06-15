444 NE 30th St

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN furnished, PH Floor, high ceiling,1/1 apartment in Edgewater. Big balcony with bay and city views. Industrial modern interior with rustic furniture that blends perfectly creating a cozy and stylish atmosphere. Amenities include pool and gym. It also includes one indoor parking spot. Small pets are allowed. Half a block away from Starbucks, Citi bike station and food plaza (Salsa Fiesta, Jimmy John's, Sabor a Peru). Walking distance to Wynwood, Midtown and the design district. Only a 10 minute drive to South Beach and Brickell and Fast access to I-95. Wifi and water included. First and last month, plus security deposit to move in. Available July 1st 2020.