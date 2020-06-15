All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:32 PM

444 NE 30th St

444 Northeast 30th Street · (305) 389-6111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 Northeast 30th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
READY TO MOVE IN furnished, PH Floor, high ceiling,1/1 apartment in Edgewater. Big balcony with bay and city views. Industrial modern interior with rustic furniture that blends perfectly creating a cozy and stylish atmosphere. Amenities include pool and gym. It also includes one indoor parking spot. Small pets are allowed. Half a block away from Starbucks, Citi bike station and food plaza (Salsa Fiesta, Jimmy John's, Sabor a Peru). Walking distance to Wynwood, Midtown and the design district. Only a 10 minute drive to South Beach and Brickell and Fast access to I-95. Wifi and water included. First and last month, plus security deposit to move in. Available July 1st 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 NE 30th St have any available units?
444 NE 30th St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 NE 30th St have?
Some of 444 NE 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 NE 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
444 NE 30th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 NE 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 NE 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 444 NE 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 444 NE 30th St does offer parking.
Does 444 NE 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 NE 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 NE 30th St have a pool?
Yes, 444 NE 30th St has a pool.
Does 444 NE 30th St have accessible units?
No, 444 NE 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 444 NE 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 NE 30th St has units with dishwashers.
