433 NE 82 ST

Amenities
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Wonderfully newly renovated top floor 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring, walk-in closet, new cool A/C's and new ample bath, and more! Building features LARGE private courtyards, bike storage, BBQ area, dog play area, on-site laundry, and more! Walk to Ironside & the soon to open Citadel, right from this chic and affordable residence! **Assigned parking spaces available starting at $50 monthly**CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR**