Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

4235 Lennox Drive

4235 Lennox Drive · (305) 720-0285
Location

4235 Lennox Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4235 Lennox Drive, Miami, FL 33133 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. No pets allowed. Unique rental on picturesque Lennox Drive in South Coconut Grove. 1BR/1.5BA duplex residence with wood flooring, vaulted wood-beamed ceilings & original fireplace. Lovely renovated kitchen features white wood cabinetry, butcher block countertops and stainless appliances. Separate bonus room has potential as an office or storage room. Bedroom with updated ensuite bath. In unit washer/dryer. 2 parking spaces. Walk to the Grove village centers galleries, boutiques, cafes and bayfront parks & marinas. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3543100 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 Lennox Drive have any available units?
4235 Lennox Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 Lennox Drive have?
Some of 4235 Lennox Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 Lennox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4235 Lennox Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 Lennox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4235 Lennox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 4235 Lennox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4235 Lennox Drive does offer parking.
Does 4235 Lennox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4235 Lennox Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 Lennox Drive have a pool?
No, 4235 Lennox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4235 Lennox Drive have accessible units?
No, 4235 Lennox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 Lennox Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 Lennox Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
