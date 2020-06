Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful corner home located in the heart of the historic and centrally located "The Roads". The home was completely remodeled in 2015. It features four bedrooms and four baths, a playroom outside the main home and a heated pool. Backyard if great for entertainment. It is low maintenance and it also has an outside kitchen with a grill. The home is assigned to the wonderful bilingual school (Coral Way K-8) It is also very close to elementary and middle schools