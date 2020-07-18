Amenities

3500 Munroe Drive, Camp Biscayne, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Lovely home in private & gated Camp Biscayne, just steps from the Grove village centers galleries, boutiques and bayfront parks & marinas. Updated with the finest fixtures & finishes. Light-filled, expansive living spaces feature marble & wood flooring, volume ceilings & fireplace. Custom kitchen with top of the line appliances including a gas range. 4BRs/4.5 BAs + office/ den with potential to be 5th bedroom. Luxurious master suite features sitting area & bath w/soaking tub & frameless glass shower. French doors throughout open to covered terrace, pool & lush tropical landscaping. The home backs up to a community park for added privacy. Minutes to downtown, MIA, Coral Gables & the Beaches. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3625166 ]