Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

3500 Munroe Drive

3500 Munroe Drive · (305) 720-0285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Munroe Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3500 Munroe Drive, Camp Biscayne, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Lovely home in private & gated Camp Biscayne, just steps from the Grove village centers galleries, boutiques and bayfront parks & marinas. Updated with the finest fixtures & finishes. Light-filled, expansive living spaces feature marble & wood flooring, volume ceilings & fireplace. Custom kitchen with top of the line appliances including a gas range. 4BRs/4.5 BAs + office/ den with potential to be 5th bedroom. Luxurious master suite features sitting area & bath w/soaking tub & frameless glass shower. French doors throughout open to covered terrace, pool & lush tropical landscaping. The home backs up to a community park for added privacy. Minutes to downtown, MIA, Coral Gables & the Beaches. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3625166 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Munroe Drive have any available units?
3500 Munroe Drive has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Munroe Drive have?
Some of 3500 Munroe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Munroe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Munroe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Munroe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Munroe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3500 Munroe Drive offer parking?
No, 3500 Munroe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Munroe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Munroe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Munroe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3500 Munroe Drive has a pool.
Does 3500 Munroe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3500 Munroe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Munroe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Munroe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
