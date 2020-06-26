3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1

Amenities
Brand new apartment fully furnished>>> 1 Bed/2 Baths + Den. Cable and WiFi Included with Rent! Amazing view and modern kitchen and layout. Full service building. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants, and nightlife of the design district. State-of-the-art fully staffed and equipped fitness center & spa.
