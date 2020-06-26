All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1

3401 Northeast 1st Avenue · (786) 307-2327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Wynwood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3401 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Brand new apartment fully furnished>>> 1 Bed/2 Baths + Den. Cable and WiFi Included with Rent! Amazing view and modern kitchen and layout. Full service building. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants, and nightlife of the design district. State-of-the-art fully staffed and equipped fitness center & spa.
rand new apartment fully furnished>>> 1 Bed/2 Baths + Den. Cable and WiFi Included with Rent! Amazing view and modern kitchen and layout. Full service building. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants, and nightlife of the design district. State-of-the-art fully staffed and equipped fitness center & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 have any available units?
3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 have?
Some of 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 offers parking.
Does 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 has a pool.
Does 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct
Miami, FL 33138
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr
Miami, FL 33132
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street
Miami, FL 33137
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street
Miami, FL 33144

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity