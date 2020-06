Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Amazing opportunity to lease at Ritz Carlton Residences! Beachy Chic decorated, fully furnished 2 bed at the Ritz Carlton with lots of natural light and expansive balcony. Conveniently located at the heart of Coconut Grove, walking distance to Kennedy Park, the shops and restaurants. Enjoy all the 5 stars amenities and service that only the Ritz Carlton offers.