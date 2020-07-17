All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 313 NW 34th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
313 NW 34th Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:53 PM

313 NW 34th Ave

313 Northwest 34th Avenue · (786) 245-3350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

313 Northwest 34th Avenue, Miami, FL 33125
West Flagler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Gorgeous, brand new, modern duplex for rent. Beautiful clean lines and modern finishes including industrial stainless steel handrails, contemporary and streamlined cabinets in the kitchen and baths, neutral gray flooring, and square-edged baseboards. The kitchen has dual-colored cabinets and clean white counters with stainless steel appliances. Great backyard with beautiful palms and landscaping. Come be the first to enjoy this amazing property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 NW 34th Ave have any available units?
313 NW 34th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 NW 34th Ave have?
Some of 313 NW 34th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 NW 34th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
313 NW 34th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 NW 34th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 313 NW 34th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 313 NW 34th Ave offer parking?
No, 313 NW 34th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 313 NW 34th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 NW 34th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 NW 34th Ave have a pool?
No, 313 NW 34th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 313 NW 34th Ave have accessible units?
No, 313 NW 34th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 313 NW 34th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 NW 34th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 313 NW 34th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33135
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd
Miami, FL 33179
Park Place by the Bay
915 NW 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33136
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave
Miami, FL 33125
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street
Miami, FL 33176
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane
Miami, FL 33133

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity