313 NW 34th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Gorgeous, brand new, modern duplex for rent. Beautiful clean lines and modern finishes including industrial stainless steel handrails, contemporary and streamlined cabinets in the kitchen and baths, neutral gray flooring, and square-edged baseboards. The kitchen has dual-colored cabinets and clean white counters with stainless steel appliances. Great backyard with beautiful palms and landscaping. Come be the first to enjoy this amazing property.