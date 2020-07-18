3121 Mcdonald St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Coconut Grove town home. Walking distance to Downtown Coconut Grove, Biscayne Bay, dog and kids park, Milam's and Fresh Market. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. One car garage plus 2 more gated parking spaces plus guest spaces in the front. Travertine marble floors. Formal living and dining rooms in the front and eat-in kitchen with family room overlooking the pool in the back. Covered patio with built in grill. Nice size pool with water feature. Privacy wall between the neighbor. Master bathroom with separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Two balconies on the second floor. Impact doors and windows. Not in a flood zone. Pets welcome, reasonable deposit may be required. Please see the 3D tour here and share with clients: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dj9gCYBPQgK