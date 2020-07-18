All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

3121 Mcdonald St

3121 Mcdonald Street · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Mcdonald Street, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Coconut Grove town home. Walking distance to Downtown Coconut Grove, Biscayne Bay, dog and kids park, Milam's and Fresh Market. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. One car garage plus 2 more gated parking spaces plus guest spaces in the front. Travertine marble floors. Formal living and dining rooms in the front and eat-in kitchen with family room overlooking the pool in the back. Covered patio with built in grill. Nice size pool with water feature. Privacy wall between the neighbor. Master bathroom with separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Two balconies on the second floor. Impact doors and windows. Not in a flood zone. Pets welcome, reasonable deposit may be required. Please see the 3D tour here and share with clients: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dj9gCYBPQgK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Mcdonald St have any available units?
3121 Mcdonald St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Mcdonald St have?
Some of 3121 Mcdonald St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Mcdonald St currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Mcdonald St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Mcdonald St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Mcdonald St is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Mcdonald St offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Mcdonald St offers parking.
Does 3121 Mcdonald St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 Mcdonald St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Mcdonald St have a pool?
Yes, 3121 Mcdonald St has a pool.
Does 3121 Mcdonald St have accessible units?
No, 3121 Mcdonald St does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Mcdonald St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 Mcdonald St has units with dishwashers.
