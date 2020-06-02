2926 NW 11th Ave

Amenities
RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 275022
Exquisitely total remodeled home in Allapattah neighborhood. Brand new impact windows and doors, all new modern floors and kitchen. Spacious living area boasts open dining and kitchen, plus 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths + den. Kitchen features gorgeous cabinetry and counters, all stainless appliances. Just a few blocks to the Design District, Midtown and Wynwood with countless shops and fine dining. Rare opportunity to lease a brand new house in a historic area of Miami. Currently on the finishing stages of the remodel - Ready for move in on May 1st. This one won't last. Come see it today!
Virtual tour available.
Pets allowed
