Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2926 NW 11th Ave

2926 Northwest 11th Avenue · (786) 683-2836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2926 Northwest 11th Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Allapattah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 275022

Exquisitely total remodeled home in Allapattah neighborhood. Brand new impact windows and doors, all new modern floors and kitchen. Spacious living area boasts open dining and kitchen, plus 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths + den. Kitchen features gorgeous cabinetry and counters, all stainless appliances. Just a few blocks to the Design District, Midtown and Wynwood with countless shops and fine dining. Rare opportunity to lease a brand new house in a historic area of Miami. Currently on the finishing stages of the remodel - Ready for move in on May 1st. This one won't last. Come see it today!
Virtual tour available.
Pets allowed

For more information and showings, please call or text

Ana Bibas
Real Estate Sales Associate
Avanti Way Realty
786-683-2836
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275022
Property Id 275022

(RLNE5829766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 NW 11th Ave have any available units?
2926 NW 11th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 2926 NW 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2926 NW 11th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 NW 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 NW 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2926 NW 11th Ave offer parking?
No, 2926 NW 11th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2926 NW 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 NW 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 NW 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 2926 NW 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2926 NW 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2926 NW 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 NW 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 NW 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 NW 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 NW 11th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
