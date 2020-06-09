2889 Mcfarlane Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Phenomenal Presidential Suite at the luxurious centrally located Sonesta in Coconut Grove w/4 parking spaces! Enjoy your morning coffee watching the sunrise over the bay and sunset cocktails over our gorgeous city in your private wrap around balcony! Unparalleled extravagance surrounds you from your new home within one of the most walk-able communities in Miami! Once downstairs, hang a right into downtown Coconut Grove with its magnificent shopping, bars, restaurants, social life, & yearlong festivities. Hang a left & stroll along the bay, rent a boat from the marina or learn to sail at the sailing club across the street! Enjoy endless summer nights at the famous Peacock Park with its majestic tree lined green ways! Your sanctuary away from the everyday awaits!! Ability to rental daily!!