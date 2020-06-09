All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

2889 Mcfarlane Rd

2889 Mcfarlane Road · (305) 968-3019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2889 Mcfarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2117 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Phenomenal Presidential Suite at the luxurious centrally located Sonesta in Coconut Grove w/4 parking spaces! Enjoy your morning coffee watching the sunrise over the bay and sunset cocktails over our gorgeous city in your private wrap around balcony! Unparalleled extravagance surrounds you from your new home within one of the most walk-able communities in Miami! Once downstairs, hang a right into downtown Coconut Grove with its magnificent shopping, bars, restaurants, social life, & yearlong festivities. Hang a left & stroll along the bay, rent a boat from the marina or learn to sail at the sailing club across the street! Enjoy endless summer nights at the famous Peacock Park with its majestic tree lined green ways! Your sanctuary away from the everyday awaits!! Ability to rental daily!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2889 Mcfarlane Rd have any available units?
2889 Mcfarlane Rd has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2889 Mcfarlane Rd have?
Some of 2889 Mcfarlane Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2889 Mcfarlane Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2889 Mcfarlane Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2889 Mcfarlane Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2889 Mcfarlane Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2889 Mcfarlane Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2889 Mcfarlane Rd does offer parking.
Does 2889 Mcfarlane Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2889 Mcfarlane Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2889 Mcfarlane Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2889 Mcfarlane Rd has a pool.
Does 2889 Mcfarlane Rd have accessible units?
No, 2889 Mcfarlane Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2889 Mcfarlane Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2889 Mcfarlane Rd has units with dishwashers.
