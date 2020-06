Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Upgraded, 2,360 SF, 2-story townhouse on gated property next to Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. Modern architecture with high ceilings, dazzling light & clarity throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1 Car Garage (2360 SF). The grand kitchen is a focal point of the home & flows into a splendid, private patio with its own pool. Fast approval as there is no condo association