2782 SW 33 AVE

Central and private. A townhouse with central location wedged between eclectic Coconut Grove and elegant Coral Gables. Parking garage for 1 car extra space for a second car on driveway. 2 story townhouse with deck and private backyard. All fenced. Comfortable, roomy interior. Walk to supermarket or explore neighborhoods surrounding restaurants and shopping. Merrick Park, The Grove, Coral Gables. Rooms are all on second floor. Ample kitchen and living areas, plenty of spacious closets. Main bathroom with jacuzzi. Laundry room on second floor. Owner pays for landscape & fumigation.No Application Fee.