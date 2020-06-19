All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:36 AM

2782 SW 33 AVE

2782 Southwest 33rd Avenue · (305) 793-4513
Location

2782 Southwest 33rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Golden Pines

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Central and private. A townhouse with central location wedged between eclectic Coconut Grove and elegant Coral Gables. Parking garage for 1 car extra space for a second car on driveway. 2 story townhouse with deck and private backyard. All fenced. Comfortable, roomy interior. Walk to supermarket or explore neighborhoods surrounding restaurants and shopping. Merrick Park, The Grove, Coral Gables. Rooms are all on second floor. Ample kitchen and living areas, plenty of spacious closets. Main bathroom with jacuzzi. Laundry room on second floor. Owner pays for landscape & fumigation.No Application Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2782 SW 33 AVE have any available units?
2782 SW 33 AVE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2782 SW 33 AVE have?
Some of 2782 SW 33 AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2782 SW 33 AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2782 SW 33 AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2782 SW 33 AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2782 SW 33 AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2782 SW 33 AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2782 SW 33 AVE does offer parking.
Does 2782 SW 33 AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2782 SW 33 AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2782 SW 33 AVE have a pool?
No, 2782 SW 33 AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2782 SW 33 AVE have accessible units?
No, 2782 SW 33 AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2782 SW 33 AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2782 SW 33 AVE has units with dishwashers.
