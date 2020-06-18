All apartments in Miami
2665 SW 37th Ave.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:55 PM

2665 SW 37th Ave

2665 Southwest 37th Avenue · (954) 880-2550
Location

2665 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Golden Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious 1/1  in this hidden gem of a building DaVinci, offers amazing panoramic views of the Miami skyline from your semi-private balcony. Building amenities include: heated pool, gym with professional equipment, on site 24 hour security, concierge, party room, and business room. Located right outside of Coral Gables, close to newly renovated Douglas Park with tennis and basketball courts, softball and soccer fields, running/walk paths, and outdoor workout area, and excellent restaurants and shopping centers. In unit washer/Dryer.Water and Sewer included.  1 covered assigned parking space. Must have good credit. Located in front of Coral Gables Hospital

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2665 SW 37th Ave have any available units?
2665 SW 37th Ave has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2665 SW 37th Ave have?
Some of 2665 SW 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 SW 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2665 SW 37th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 SW 37th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2665 SW 37th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2665 SW 37th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2665 SW 37th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2665 SW 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2665 SW 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 SW 37th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2665 SW 37th Ave has a pool.
Does 2665 SW 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2665 SW 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 SW 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2665 SW 37th Ave has units with dishwashers.

