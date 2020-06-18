2665 SW 37th Ave.

Amenities

Spacious 1/1 in this hidden gem of a building DaVinci, offers amazing panoramic views of the Miami skyline from your semi-private balcony. Building amenities include: heated pool, gym with professional equipment, on site 24 hour security, concierge, party room, and business room. Located right outside of Coral Gables, close to newly renovated Douglas Park with tennis and basketball courts, softball and soccer fields, running/walk paths, and outdoor workout area, and excellent restaurants and shopping centers. In unit washer/Dryer.Water and Sewer included. 1 covered assigned parking space. Must have good credit. Located in front of Coral Gables Hospital