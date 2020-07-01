2475 Brickell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court valet service

475 Brickell Avenue Apt #807, Miami, FL 33129 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Spectacular unit at Prestigious Metropolitan Building - 2 bed 2 bath. Open kitchen w/ granite counter, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has black-out shades, walk-in closet w/ built-in cabinetry, en-suite bathroom w/ dual sinks, and direct access to large balcony overlooking the Bay. Washer & dryer in unit. 2 assigned garage parking spaces included - a rare find! The building entrance is on a quite side street off of Brickell Ave (plenty of free parking). The Metropolitan offers Valet Parking, Pool, Gym, Sauna, Barbecue, Business Center- Children's Playground- Common Areas and Tennis Court! Also you'll find a Cafeteria on 6th Floor. Security & front desk are 24hrs. Walking distance to restaurants, banks and the financial district. Half block to trolley, 2 blocks from highway. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625173 ]