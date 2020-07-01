All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2475 Brickell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2475 Brickell Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

2475 Brickell Avenue

2475 Brickell Avenue · (305) 720-0285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2475 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
valet service
475 Brickell Avenue Apt #807, Miami, FL 33129 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Spectacular unit at Prestigious Metropolitan Building - 2 bed 2 bath. Open kitchen w/ granite counter, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has black-out shades, walk-in closet w/ built-in cabinetry, en-suite bathroom w/ dual sinks, and direct access to large balcony overlooking the Bay. Washer & dryer in unit. 2 assigned garage parking spaces included - a rare find! The building entrance is on a quite side street off of Brickell Ave (plenty of free parking). The Metropolitan offers Valet Parking, Pool, Gym, Sauna, Barbecue, Business Center- Children's Playground- Common Areas and Tennis Court! Also you'll find a Cafeteria on 6th Floor. Security & front desk are 24hrs. Walking distance to restaurants, banks and the financial district. Half block to trolley, 2 blocks from highway. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625173 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 Brickell Avenue have any available units?
2475 Brickell Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 Brickell Avenue have?
Some of 2475 Brickell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 Brickell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2475 Brickell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 Brickell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2475 Brickell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2475 Brickell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2475 Brickell Avenue offers parking.
Does 2475 Brickell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2475 Brickell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 Brickell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2475 Brickell Avenue has a pool.
Does 2475 Brickell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2475 Brickell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 Brickell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2475 Brickell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2475 Brickell Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
Somerset Tower
1545 NW 15th St
Miami, FL 33125
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue
Miami, FL 33133
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33156
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St
Miami, FL 33137
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street
Miami, FL 33131
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity