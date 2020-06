Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool lobby sauna

GREAT CONDO , LOFT SYTLE IN A SMALL BUILDING IN THE EDGEWATER/ARTS DISTRICT. UNIT HAS 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, GREAT LIVING AREAS WITH BEATIFULL WOOD FLOORS, MODERN KITCHEN ,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN, FEATURING 10FT CEILINGS ALL AROUND. UNIT HAS A WASHER AND DRYER, GREAT WALK IN CLOSET, AND NICE VIEWS FROM BALCONY. BUILDING HAS ATTENDED LOBBY , POOL, GYM SAUNA AND COVERED PARKING, EASY TO SHOW, AVAILABLE AS OF JULY 1ST.