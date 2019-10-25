All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2025 Brickell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2025 Brickell Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:01 AM

2025 Brickell Ave

2025 Brickell Avenue · (305) 922-9264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2025 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
sauna
bbq/grill
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
sauna
tennis court
Atlantis on Brickell is an iconic building designed by the architectural firm: Arquitectonica, with only 96 apartments in the entire build. The unit is on the 11th floor with only two other units per floor. Inside the unit, every room has a water view to make the morning a breeze. The unit has a floor-to-ceiling glass walls and an open concept to make it perfect for entertainment. The master bedroom has its own private foyer for peace and quiet. The unit is walking distances to major shopping areas including Brickell City Centre, with minutes from major highways. The building includes many amenities: tennis court, sauna, swimming pool, state-of-the-art gymnasium, BBQ area, 24 hour security, guarded gate house, and a front lobby receptionist. Come schedule an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Brickell Ave have any available units?
2025 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 2025 Brickell Ave's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2025 Brickell Ave offer parking?
No, 2025 Brickell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Brickell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2025 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 2025 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2025 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Brickell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2025 Brickell Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave
Miami, FL 33196
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St
Miami, FL 33137
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
MB Station
3170 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln
Miami, FL 33169

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity