2025 Brickell Ave

Amenities

gym pool tennis court sauna bbq/grill lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill lobby sauna tennis court

Atlantis on Brickell is an iconic building designed by the architectural firm: Arquitectonica, with only 96 apartments in the entire build. The unit is on the 11th floor with only two other units per floor. Inside the unit, every room has a water view to make the morning a breeze. The unit has a floor-to-ceiling glass walls and an open concept to make it perfect for entertainment. The master bedroom has its own private foyer for peace and quiet. The unit is walking distances to major shopping areas including Brickell City Centre, with minutes from major highways. The building includes many amenities: tennis court, sauna, swimming pool, state-of-the-art gymnasium, BBQ area, 24 hour security, guarded gate house, and a front lobby receptionist. Come schedule an appointment today.