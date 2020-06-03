2001 BISCAYNE BL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool valet service

1/1 loft-style condo w/11' ceilings, private enclosed bedroom with a large window, large trendy eat-in kitchen w/kitchen island. Polished concrete floors in living-dining areas and laminate wood floors in bedroom. Nice size quiet & private balcony with partial NE bay views. Full-size W/D in unit. 1 parking space incl. CITE is a full-service condo offering 24/7 front desk, valet, security and tranquil amenities such as beach-style-pool, jacuzzi, large TechnoGym open 7 days a week from 6am-11pm. Note: amenities are closed until further notice. For showings, please see attached unit video. Great location in front of Pace Waterfront park, walk to shopping and dining. Close to Downtown, Brickell, beaches, airport, hospitals and all major highways. Available July 1st for a 1-year-lease or longer