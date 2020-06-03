All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

2001 BISCAYNE BL

2001 Biscayne Boulevard · (786) 271-5870
Location

2001 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2504 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
valet service
1/1 loft-style condo w/11' ceilings, private enclosed bedroom with a large window, large trendy eat-in kitchen w/kitchen island. Polished concrete floors in living-dining areas and laminate wood floors in bedroom. Nice size quiet & private balcony with partial NE bay views. Full-size W/D in unit. 1 parking space incl. CITE is a full-service condo offering 24/7 front desk, valet, security and tranquil amenities such as beach-style-pool, jacuzzi, large TechnoGym open 7 days a week from 6am-11pm. Note: amenities are closed until further notice. For showings, please see attached unit video. Great location in front of Pace Waterfront park, walk to shopping and dining. Close to Downtown, Brickell, beaches, airport, hospitals and all major highways. Available July 1st for a 1-year-lease or longer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 BISCAYNE BL have any available units?
2001 BISCAYNE BL has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 BISCAYNE BL have?
Some of 2001 BISCAYNE BL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 BISCAYNE BL currently offering any rent specials?
2001 BISCAYNE BL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 BISCAYNE BL pet-friendly?
No, 2001 BISCAYNE BL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2001 BISCAYNE BL offer parking?
Yes, 2001 BISCAYNE BL does offer parking.
Does 2001 BISCAYNE BL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 BISCAYNE BL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 BISCAYNE BL have a pool?
Yes, 2001 BISCAYNE BL has a pool.
Does 2001 BISCAYNE BL have accessible units?
No, 2001 BISCAYNE BL does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 BISCAYNE BL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 BISCAYNE BL has units with dishwashers.
