Miami, FL
200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623

200 Biscayne Boulevard · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33131
Miami Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10752623 · Avail. now

$15,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT EPIC TOWER ON BRICKELL - Property Id: 265729

Urban Style living at its best in this amazing unit in the best line of the building, rarely available high floor Epic Residence with 4 bed, 4 bath & 2 half bath, with high quality finishes & enlarge floor plan. Breathtaking views of the bay & the river located in one of most prestigious buildings in Miami. Oversized balcony. Built-out closets, exquisite bathtub w/ separate shower. Unit features never seen before glass stone flooring, top-of-the-line finishes, Snadeiro kitchen cabinets, white porcelain flooring throughout & porcelain in the bathrooms, stylish electric blinds, # 4801 & 4811 combined, 2 kitchens, perfect for a large family. Social Areas mastery crafted with Stained Bamboo covered ceilings to complete a refined & modern look.Rent Pay Incl: Association Fee, Hot Water, Pool Maintenance, Waste, Yard Maintenance.
Listing info courtesy of Douglas Elliman.
Interested? ... TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/200-biscayne-boulevard-way-%23-4801%2611-miami-fl-unit-a10752623/265729
Property Id 265729

(RLNE5944480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 have any available units?
200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 have?
Some of 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 offer parking?
No, 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 does not offer parking.
Does 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 has a pool.
Does 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 have accessible units?
No, 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623 has units with dishwashers.
