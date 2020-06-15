2 NE 45th St

Amenities
Remodeled apartment in Miami’s thriving Design District, within walking distance to luxurious shops, restaurants, and the ICA Museum and adjacent to the Centner Academy. Fully furnished apartment including 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Area, Full Kitchen, and Washer/Dryer. Centrally located near Wynwood, Mid-town, Downtown Miami with easy access to the 195/95 (Miami Beach and Miami International Airport) and Parking Area *Subleasing is not available.Also can be rent for 6 months or for a year without furniture.