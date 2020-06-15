All apartments in Miami
2 NE 45th St

2 Northeast 45th Street · (786) 877-8211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Northeast 45th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Little Haiti

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled apartment in Miami’s thriving Design District, within walking distance to luxurious shops, restaurants, and the ICA Museum and adjacent to the Centner Academy. Fully furnished apartment including 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Area, Full Kitchen, and Washer/Dryer. Centrally located near Wynwood, Mid-town, Downtown Miami with easy access to the 195/95 (Miami Beach and Miami International Airport) and Parking Area *Subleasing is not available.Also can be rent for 6 months or for a year without furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 NE 45th St have any available units?
2 NE 45th St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 NE 45th St have?
Some of 2 NE 45th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 NE 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
2 NE 45th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 NE 45th St pet-friendly?
No, 2 NE 45th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2 NE 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 2 NE 45th St does offer parking.
Does 2 NE 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 NE 45th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 NE 45th St have a pool?
No, 2 NE 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 2 NE 45th St have accessible units?
No, 2 NE 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2 NE 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 NE 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
