New Construction Duplex for Rent. Large unit with approximately 1,350 Sq Ft. 1st Floor has an Open Concept Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen; Great Space for Entertaining! Powder Room for your Guest on the 1st Floor. The 2nd Floor has 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Washer and dryer inside the unit. All impact Windows and Doors. Porcelain Tile Throughout. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Rent does not include utilities; tenant to pay water and electricity. Move-In Amount 3 months rent (1st Month, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit). Call today for a showing. Available for Move-In July 1st