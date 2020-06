Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill valet service yoga

BRAND NEW BUILDING! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!!



Minimum lease length is 12 months.

Pet friendly!!

Unfurnished!



The interior design of the apartments are sleek and contemporary with plenty of light pouring in from the floor-to-ceiling windows that frame your private balcony.



Italian cabinetry by Italkraft

Quartz countertops

Aqualife faucets in kitchens

Stainless-steel appliances by GE

Moen fixtures and faucets in bathrooms

Unobstructed views of Brickell skyline, Coral Gables and Biscayne Bay

Porcelain tile throughout

Some features of our communities are:

Convenient on-site boutique shopping & dining

Expansive, open-air pool deck with BBQ and fire pits

Assigned, private parking with guest and valet parking available

65-foot-long swimming pool

24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and sculpting room

24-hour business center

24-hour reception desk

24-hour on-site security

6 high-speed elevators



