Miami, FL
1822 NW 4th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1822 NW 4th St

1822 Northwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Northwest 4th Street, Miami, FL 33125
Little Havana

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 2/1 completely remodeled, open concept kitchen, new appliances, impact windows and doors, private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 NW 4th St have any available units?
1822 NW 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 1822 NW 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1822 NW 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 NW 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 1822 NW 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1822 NW 4th St offer parking?
No, 1822 NW 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 1822 NW 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 NW 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 NW 4th St have a pool?
No, 1822 NW 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1822 NW 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1822 NW 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 NW 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 NW 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 NW 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 NW 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
