Beautiful river views!Centrally located condo unit in Miami.Close to hwys,shopping center,airport,downtown & much more. Quartz counters,Stainless appliances,nicely tiled throughout. No Pets,No Smoking. https://apply.link/2XRukCb
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1800 NW 24th Avenue have any available units?
1800 NW 24th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 NW 24th Avenue have?
Some of 1800 NW 24th Avenue's amenities include stainless steel, elevator, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 NW 24th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1800 NW 24th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.