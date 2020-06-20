All apartments in Miami
1740 NW N River Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:40 AM

1740 NW N River Dr

1740 Northwest North River Drive · (305) 496-0687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1740 Northwest North River Drive, Miami, FL 33125
Allapattah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 624 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Fully renovated 2 BR/ 2BA condo for rent in the hot Miami River area! Brand new appliances, new flooring, new windows, central A/C and dishwasher! Updated with a modern kitchen and bathrooms, this bright and sunny unit has a breathtaking view of the Miami River, with a balcony overlooking spectacular Sewell Park and Downtown Miami. This location is amazing! Centrally located blocks from I-95 and 836, & minutes from Coral Gables, Jackson Memorial, and Downtown. Located inside a gated building with parking, pool, gym and laundry on premises. Unit comes with free cable TV included! Building Amenities include fitness center, pool with hot tub, BBQ area, club house, and covered gated parking. Quick approval, and unit is ready to be rented! Tenant responsible for power and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 NW N River Dr have any available units?
1740 NW N River Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 NW N River Dr have?
Some of 1740 NW N River Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 NW N River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1740 NW N River Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 NW N River Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1740 NW N River Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1740 NW N River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1740 NW N River Dr does offer parking.
Does 1740 NW N River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 NW N River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 NW N River Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1740 NW N River Dr has a pool.
Does 1740 NW N River Dr have accessible units?
No, 1740 NW N River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 NW N River Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 NW N River Dr has units with dishwashers.
