1740 NW N River Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Fully renovated 2 BR/ 2BA condo for rent in the hot Miami River area! Brand new appliances, new flooring, new windows, central A/C and dishwasher! Updated with a modern kitchen and bathrooms, this bright and sunny unit has a breathtaking view of the Miami River, with a balcony overlooking spectacular Sewell Park and Downtown Miami. This location is amazing! Centrally located blocks from I-95 and 836, & minutes from Coral Gables, Jackson Memorial, and Downtown. Located inside a gated building with parking, pool, gym and laundry on premises. Unit comes with free cable TV included! Building Amenities include fitness center, pool with hot tub, BBQ area, club house, and covered gated parking. Quick approval, and unit is ready to be rented! Tenant responsible for power and internet.