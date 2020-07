Amenities

ONLY AVAILABLE MONTH-TO-MONTH OR UP TO 6 MONTHS MAX. Best value in the area! Available for 6 months at a discounted rate of $2300 or month-to-month at $2500. Way below the average rental price in the building for a 2 Bedroom. Stunning views of Biscayne Bay! Washer/ Dryer inside the apartment. updated bathrooms and kitchen. large swimming pool overlooking the Inter-costal and the Marina. Come and enjoy what this great building has to offer. Located in the heart of Miami's exclusive Arts + Entertainment District and within walking distance from Publix, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, American Airlines Arena and Bayfront Park.