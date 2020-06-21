All apartments in Miami
Find more places like
1717 N Bayshore Dr.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:39 PM

1717 N Bayshore Dr

1717 North Bayshore Drive · (954) 775-6396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1717 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132
Media and Entertainment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2539 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
internet access
***RENTAL PRICE IS $850 - WEEKLY***. This is a beautiful 1/1 1/2 Apt at the Grand Condominium near all the main attractions. Offered at $850/week The Grand is a full service building with 24 hour security, Concierge, Starbucks, restaurants, GYM, heated pool and a full service marina that includes water activities! Minutes to all major highways and the beach. Located in the heart of Miami minutes to the famous Wynwood area, Brickell, Beaches, Coral Gables & all major public areas of attraction! Come enjoy your vacation like you should! Property is located within a property of endless amenities. Fully furnished, WIFI, Smart TV with cable, spacious balcony from master bedroom and main living area with table to enjoy gorgeous views of Margaret Pace Park and Biscayne Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1717 N Bayshore Dr have any available units?
1717 N Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 N Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 1717 N Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 N Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1717 N Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 N Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1717 N Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1717 N Bayshore Dr offer parking?
No, 1717 N Bayshore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1717 N Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 N Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 N Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1717 N Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 1717 N Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 1717 N Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 N Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 N Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.

