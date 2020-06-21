1717 N Bayshore Dr.

Amenities

***RENTAL PRICE IS $850 - WEEKLY***. This is a beautiful 1/1 1/2 Apt at the Grand Condominium near all the main attractions. Offered at $850/week The Grand is a full service building with 24 hour security, Concierge, Starbucks, restaurants, GYM, heated pool and a full service marina that includes water activities! Minutes to all major highways and the beach. Located in the heart of Miami minutes to the famous Wynwood area, Brickell, Beaches, Coral Gables & all major public areas of attraction! Come enjoy your vacation like you should! Property is located within a property of endless amenities. Fully furnished, WIFI, Smart TV with cable, spacious balcony from master bedroom and main living area with table to enjoy gorgeous views of Margaret Pace Park and Biscayne Bay.