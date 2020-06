Amenities

Impeccable completely renovated condo on the Miami River! 2 bedrooms & 2 beautiful bathrooms. Unit is spacious with a modern upgraded kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances. Building has dock spaces on the Miami River that can be rented. Centrally located & walking distance to hospitals including Jackson Memorial Hospital & UM School of Medicine. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. Gated parking garage with assigned parking space. You are minutes away from everything Miami has to offer.