Amenities

patio / balcony pool bbq/grill microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Great apartment on Miami River near the brand new River Live/Work Center and the Ballpark. Walk to a brand new Publix, Ross and Old Navy. Quick access to 836 and W 17th Ave. Gated building with a Pool by the River! Don't miss out on this great opportunity, centrally located and on the Water!