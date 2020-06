Amenities

Impeccable unit great located located in the heart of Brickell Avenue, Unit has been updated new bathroom stainless steel appliances in the kitchen at walking distance of Mary Brickell Village, and Brickell City Center.

In the heart of night life and close to all major highways, metro rail and metro mover.