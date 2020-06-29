1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub

LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT MILLENNIUM TOWER ON BRICKELL - Property Id: 270316



Elegant & fully furnished 2 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with city views. Split floor plan with 8 ft. ceilings, plenty of natural lighting, located in the exclusive Four Seasons Brickell. Five Star resort amenities include 2 outdoor Oasis Pools, Business Center, 24 Hour Concierge, Hotel services 24/7, EQUINOX GYM , full service spa & Salon. Restaurants and best brunch in the City. Right in the heart of Brickell and walking distance to Brickell City Center, great restaurants and bars. 10 minutes to port of Miami,15 Minutes to Miami Airport and Miami Beach night life. EASY TO SHOW. Listing info courtesy of Million and Up Realty.

No Pets Allowed



