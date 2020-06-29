All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266

1435 Brickell Avenue · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1435 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10424266 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT MILLENNIUM TOWER ON BRICKELL - Property Id: 270316

Elegant & fully furnished 2 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with city views. Split floor plan with 8 ft. ceilings, plenty of natural lighting, located in the exclusive Four Seasons Brickell. Five Star resort amenities include 2 outdoor Oasis Pools, Business Center, 24 Hour Concierge, Hotel services 24/7, EQUINOX GYM , full service spa & Salon. Restaurants and best brunch in the City. Right in the heart of Brickell and walking distance to Brickell City Center, great restaurants and bars. 10 minutes to port of Miami,15 Minutes to Miami Airport and Miami Beach night life. EASY TO SHOW. Listing info courtesy of Million and Up Realty.
Schedule an appointment today ...
TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1435-brickell-ave-%23-3112-miami-fl-unit-a10424266/270316
Property Id 270316

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 have any available units?
1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 have?
Some of 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 offer parking?
No, 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 does not offer parking.
Does 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 have a pool?
Yes, 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 has a pool.
Does 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 have accessible units?
No, 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd
Miami, FL 33125
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33174
Royalton on the Green
17350 NW 68th Ave
Miami, FL 33015
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33172
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct
Miami, FL 33143
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity